OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old is being held at Alameda County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of stabbing his father to death at their home in East Oakland on Thursday night.
According to the Bay Area News Group, the stabbing took place as the teen, his 51-year-old father and an older relative got into a physical altercation at their home on Golf Links Road around 9:30 p.m. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Authorities have not released the father’s name or the teen’s.
The stabbing is Oakland’s 130 homicide so far this year, nearly matching the 131 homicides recorded in 2012, the highest total in the past 15 years.