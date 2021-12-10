FREMONT (KPIX) — Christmas in north Fremont brings out an annual Bay Area bright spot: Crippsmas Place.

“This is the best place in Fremont to see the holiday lights,” said Fremont resident Ramanna Hosmani, who biked with his two kids to check out the displays.

Crippsmas Place features about 80 to 90 houses on five blocks decorated with hundreds of movie characters and thousands of lights.

“It just feels like the Christmas spirit is finally here,” said Cory Haas, who was checking out the decorations with his family.

“Some of the decorations are kind of funny,” said 8-year-old Lyla Jimerson.

“We come every year. It’s a tradition,” said Mayra Cervantes. “We absolutely love the displays, the decorations.”

Mayra Cervantes and her two kids said Crippsmas Place brightens their holidays.

“I like the Disney princess the most,” said Cervantes’ 6-year-old daughter Arianna Sanchez when asked about her favorite character at Crippsmas Place.

“It’s bonding time. We talk about the different displays and the meaning of Christmas,” Cervantes said.

Crippsmas Place started in 1967 on a street called Cripps Place. Over the years, it expanded to more streets and the main activity shifted a block over from Cripps Place to Wellington Place.

Homeowners and volunteers transformed large pieces of plywood into beloved cartoon characters.

“We love to see people happy,” said Patrick Zhou, a homeowner on Wellington Place and a member of the Crippsmas Club.

In addition to Christmas joy, volunteers collect donations that go to five local charities.

“It’s to bring us together. There’s so much that divides us. We have something to bond over and be positive and not be afraid and (something) that we can celebrate,” said Kate Amon, president of Crippsmas Club.

Last year because of COVID-19, it was drive-thru only. This year, families can walk on the sidewalks and get up close to the decorations again.

“It makes me excited for Christmas,” said 7-year-old Sidhanth Hosmani.

Some of the parents came here when they were kids.

“For me, it’s pretty nostalgic. I grew up actually driving around in the car coming and looking,” said Fremont mom Laura Haas.

Now they’re passing on the tradition.

“As a family, we walk, we take photos. It brings you into the holiday spirit,” Cervantes said.

It gets better. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 11 to Dec. 31, volunteers will hand out free candy canes every night from 6 to 10 o’clock.

More information about how to get Crippsmas Place can be found on their website http://crippsmasplace.org