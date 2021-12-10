SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident that for a time blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101.
The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident north of the Cesar Chavez Street exit at 12:40 p.m. In addition to blocking all southbound lanes, the crash is also blocking the left lane in the northbound direction of Highway 101.
READ MORE: Coroner Classifies Death Of Mario Gonzalez During Alameda Police Confrontation As Homicide
UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on US-101 North of Cesar Chavez St in San Francisco. Southbound Directions All Lanes Blocked, Northbound Direction Left Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 10, 2021
There were reports on social media that the accident involved a motorcycle.READ MORE: 1st Case of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In Santa Clara County
Shortly after 1 p.m., CHP updated the incident, stating that the right southbound lane of the freeway had reopened, but the center and left southbound lanes and the left northbound lane were still blocked.
MORE NEWS: Mercedes Recalls Cars Over Ability To Play Video Games On Dash Amid Similar Issue Found In Tesla Vehicles
UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on US-101 North of Cesar Chavez St in San Francisco. Southbound Direction Right Lane Open, Left and Center Lanes Remain Blocked, Northbound Direction Left Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 10, 2021
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.