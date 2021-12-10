COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident that for a time blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident north of the Cesar Chavez Street exit at 12:40 p.m. In addition to blocking all southbound lanes, the crash is also blocking the left lane in the northbound direction of Highway 101.

There were reports on social media that the accident involved a motorcycle.

Shortly after 1 p.m., CHP updated the incident, stating that the right southbound lane of the freeway had reopened, but the center and left southbound lanes and the left northbound lane were still blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.