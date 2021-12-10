PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a suspect who burglarized a woman’s home while she was sleeping and stole her car from her driveway early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 2300 block of Middlefield Road around 10 a.m. on reports of a burglary.

The woman told officers she had gone to bed around 3:30 a.m. When she woke up several hours later, the victim discovered that the rear door to her home was open, some closet doors were opened and her computer was unplugged.

Police said the victim then noticed her car was no longer in the driveway, her keys were missing and that her digital camera was also gone.

During the investigation, police determined the rear door was unlocked. Surveillance video from neighbors also showed the victim’s car being driven around 6:35 a.m. As of Friday morning, the vehicle has not been found

The stolen vehicle is described a 2001 light blue Toyota Prius with several bumper stickers. A description of the suspect was not available.

While there was another burglary of an occupied home last month, police said such incidents are rare in Palo Alto. It has not been determined if the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-383-8984.