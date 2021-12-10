SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian hit by a car in San Jose last week has died of his injuries, police said Friday.
The incident happened on December 4 at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and Huran Drive. San Jose police said the investigation showed a 2007 Toyota Camry was heading east on Tully when it hit the pedestrian who was in the roadway and not in a crosswalk.
The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.
The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office informed the police department's traffic unit that the pedestrian had died of his injuries on Wednesday.
His death was the 55th fatal collision and the 57th victim of 2021. This is the 22nd pedestrian fatality of the year, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
