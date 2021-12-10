SAN MATEO (BCN) – Police in San Mateo on Wednesday arrested two suspects following a report that a group of people were threatening the occupants of a residence.

Adrian Recinos, 18, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, conspiracy, possession of a baton or leaded cane and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.

A 17-year-old male juvenile, also of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, resisting an executive officer, battery on a peace officer and conspiracy.

On Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., officers with the San Mateo Police Department responded to the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue and located two suspects matching the descriptions of the individuals who were reportedly threatening the occupants of a residence.

The officers ordered the suspects to stop, and when they refused, an officer approached the juvenile.

Police said the juvenile then punched the officer in the face, and a struggle ensued.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, and the juvenile was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

The other suspect, identified as Recinos, was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the juvenile, police discovered a black imitation firearm and an ammunition magazine.

Officers also located a pipe shaped like a baton when searching Recinos, police said.

