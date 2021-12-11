SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire erupted inside a San Francisco warehouse early Saturday, but quick responding firefighters were able to contain and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. at the building located at the corner of Barneveld and Newcomb in an industrial area of the Bayview District.

The warehouse was occupied by a compressor company and located near a tow yard. The blaze was quickly elevated to 3 alarms because of the threat to nearby buildings.

“At this time, the San Francisco Fire Department has a good hold on the fire meaning that the flames and the extension are no longer a threat,” Baxter said on a social media update around 6:15 a.m.

UPDATE: FIRE CONTAINED– NO INJURIES — NO DISPLACED — UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/sf8a5KdIbS pic.twitter.com/Ys9Al5B8CG — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day to prevent any flareups.

“There is significant damage to the building,” Baxter said. “The San Francisco Fire Department was able to save a lot of the material and vehicles inside the building as well as the adjacent buildings.”

An antique tow truck was also saved from the adjacent tow yard.

No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation.