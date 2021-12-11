MAYFIELD, Ky. (CBS News) — A deadly outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes has hit the nation’s mid-section. One of the hardest-hit locations is Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is “north of 70.”
“Earlier this morning at about 5 a.m. we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians, now certain that that number is north of 70,” he said at a press conference late Saturday morning. “It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done.”
A candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, collapsed, with 110 people inside. Only 40 people had been rescued from the rubble as of Saturday afternoon, the governor said.
“We hope there are still rescues to be made,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told CBS News’ Lana Zak on Saturday. “We fear that it is now just recovery.”
President Biden signed an emergency declaration for the state, allowing FEMA and other federal agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
