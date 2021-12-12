SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A moderate atmospheric river sent a plume of sub-tropic moisture over the North Bay Sunday, dumping more than 4 inches of rain on Mount Tamalpais and toppling a massive redwood that crushed a home in Forestville.

As of 10 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that more than 4 inches of rain had fallen over the last 24 hour in Kentfield and more than 3.5 inches in San Rafael with more on the way.

“Peak rain rates of 0.35 – 0.40 of an inch per hour were reported at Tamalpais, while lighter amounts were reported in the North Bay valleys,” the weather service said. “Gusty prefrontal southerly winds arrived a few hours earlier than expected with fairly widespread gusts of 30-55 mph across the coast, bay shore, and higher terrain of the Bay Area.”

Forecasters said they expected to the plume to drift southward and finally stall over the Central Coast by early Monday. As a result, Monterey County has issued an evacuation warning for the Dolan burn scar area and areas in and around River Road in Salinas until Tuesday morning,

“The atmospheric river is slowing down and beginning to stall over the Bay Area,” the weather service tweeted Sunday evening. “Expect it to gradually shift southward and intensify tonight through Monday.”

Gusty winds and the rain toppled a massive redwood tree into a two-story home on Woodside Dr. in Forestville just after 3 p.m. The house suffered severe damage and will be red-tagged.

Fortunately, the woman who was home at the time avoided injury.

Later Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m., authorities were forced to shut down Highway 101 in both directions just south of the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley due to downed power lines. Northbound 101 traffic was diverted off at Seminary Drive and southbound 101 traffic is diverted off at E. Blithedale Avenue.

PG&E crews responded quickly, clearing the lines from the freeway and restoring power to around 2,500 customers who lost electricity. The freeway reopened in both directions at around 6:40 p.m.

By Sunday evening, the storm had dumped 1.83 inches of rain in Santa Rosa, 2.39 inches at Stewart’s Point on the northern edge of the Sonoma Coast, and 3.23 inches in Occidental.