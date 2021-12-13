SALINAS (BCN) – Heavy rains expected Monday afternoon prompted authorities to upgrade an evacuation warning to an order for areas in danger of debris flows near River Road in Salinas, authorities said.

The order is in effect for Pine Canyon Road in Salinas, including Trimble Hill, Mesa Road, Manzanita Way, Wildwood Way, Redding Drive, Belmont Circle, and the southwest end of Berry Drive, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Also affected by the order are Limekiln Road and the 800 block of River Road in Salinas.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 1:45 to 8 p.m. for the River Fire, Carmel Fire, and Dolan Fire burn scar areas.

Forecasters said that heavy rain is expected to meet thresholds for increased risk of debris flow activity in the former burn areas, which prompted the upgrade to an evacuation order.

Debris flows are fast-moving masses of mud, rocks, boulders, trees and sometimes homes or vehicles. They move quickly and are often deadly to those in their path. The only way to avoid debris flows is to move to safety prior to any debris flow event.

Property located downstream of the burn areas is at increased risk for flooding and debris flows. Residents are asked to be vigilant and watch for any land movement. Anyone concerned about safety should leave the area and not wait for officials to tell them to do so, the sheriff’s office said.

Highway 1 is closed at Deetjen’s Big Sur Resort and Ragged Point. Large animal evacuation resources and information is available from the SPCA Monterey County at (831) 646-5534.

