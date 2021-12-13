SONOMA (KPIX) – The rain continued to pound the Bay Area Monday night. Roads were flooded and some residents lost their power as the storm wreaked havoc from the North to the South Bay.

At Highway 121 where it meets Highway 12, the roadway remained closed for most of the night. It is a common trouble spot near Sonoma Creek and the storm, once again, created what looks like a lake on the roadway.

Caltrans crews worked to clear the water off the roadways but Highway 121 remained closed for much of the night.

Kyle Gonzales lives in the area.

“This time of year when the rain comes, it’s like a lake over there, you can’t get through it,” says Gonzales. “I live over there on Burndale and the fact that this road keeps getting blocked off is really irritating.”

As of Monday afternoon, many areas of the North Bay received more than 2 inches of rain with Mount Tam seeing roughly 10 inches. Good news for the drought.

Mike Delambert from Discovery Bay says, “We need it desperately so it’s grin and bear and it’s a blessing really. We just have to deal with the weather a little bit.”

Along with the rain, strong wind gusts shut off power to nearly 30,000 customers in Northern California. Trees crashed onto cars as this second atmospheric river this year slammed the Bay Area.

Despite the damage and the headaches on the road, people like Jonathan Kates of Sonoma County are glad to see this wet weather.

“I’m not complaining, I am not complaining,” says Kates.