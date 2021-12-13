SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15.

The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghally Monday afternoon.

Ghally said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles were doing well thanks to higher vaccination rates, but that the dramatic increase was requiring the reinstatement of the earlier indoor mask mandate along with two other COVID protocols.

Ghally focused his on public gatherings and admitted there were raised concerns over the Omicron variant. That variant and the Delta variant were the driving forces behind the rise in the state’s case rate.

Ghally also noted that there was a similar surge last year during the holidays, pointing out that of the 75,000 COVID deaths in the state so far, 20,000 occurred between the week of Christmas through February of 2021.

Beginning later this week on December 15 and extending for one month to January 15, California will institute the following public health restrictions:

1. The state will require masking indoors at all public places. Much of the Bay Area is already under an indoor masking mandate in public spaces except when eating or drinking, though it has become less stringently enforced.

2. At mega events where there are more than 1,000 people in attendance, individual who don’t have proof of vaccination will still be able to attend with a negative test, but if it is an antigen test, it must be taken within a day of the event. A PCR test must be taken within two days of the event.

Ghally also recommended that travelers visiting or returning to California take a test within three to five days of arrival in the state. However, that would not be a requirement.

Ghally said Omicron may take over Delta as dominant variant, but it remains difficult to say given variables involved. He said the main problems have been with unvaccinated residents who are still at highest risk of getting hospitalized and dying from COVID.

The California Department of Public Health has yet to post any additional information regarding the new COVID protocols on its website as of Monday afternoon.