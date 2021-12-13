SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on DUI and other charges Monday after he allegedly struck a horseback rider taking part in the annual Virgin of Guadalupe religious procession between Santa Rosa and Windsor.

The Santa Rosa police department said Troy Hale had been booked into Sonoma County jail for felony violations of hit and run, DUI, violation of pretrial release and possession of narcotics for sale.

According to investigators, the annual Virgin of Guadalupe procession of more than a hundred religious pilgrims, many them on horseback, was marching down Old Redwood Highway early Sunday. The march had started in west Santa Rosa and was continuing toward Windsor.

At 1:38 a.m., officers responded to reports of an injury hit and run. Once on scene, officers learned a male horseback rider was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The male victim sustained significant injuries and was in critical condition at a local hospital.

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s heavily damaged vehicle parked at an address in north Santa Rosa where Hale was contacted.

A search warrant was obtained for Hale’s vehicle and residence. While executing the warrants, officers located suspected fentanyl pills and suspected cocaine, which appeared to be possessed for the purpose of sale. Ammunition was also located.

Hale was on pretrial release for possessing a loaded firearm in public from a prior arrest in July 2021. A condition of his pretrial release is not to possess ammunition or firearms.