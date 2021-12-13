OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) – A West Oakland resident is without a place to live following a fire early Monday morning that destroyed an in-law unit, fire officials said.
The first report of the blaze came in at 5:52 a.m. in the 3000 block of Magnolia Street, less than a block from Interstate Highway 580. Two minutes later fire officials confirmed a fire was indeed burning.
When crews arrived, they found the first floor of a two-story in-law unit ablaze, according to fire officials. The home was behind another structure, fire officials said.
Crews had the fire under control at 6:22 a.m. No one was injured, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is assisting the victim.
