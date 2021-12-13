OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 40-year-old man with major trauma was found dead on an Oakland sidewalk early Monday, the city’s 131st homicide of the year.
Oakland has matched the homicide rate of 2012 and with 18 days left in the year may near the 145 who died violently in 2006.
Investigators told the East Bay Times that officers responded to the 500 block 45th Street near Telegraph Avenue at about 12:44 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man down on the sidewalk with major trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was an Oakland resident, but his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, but homicide detectives have been assigned to the case.
No information as to a possible suspect or motive have been released.MORE NEWS: Juvenile Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Targeting Marin County School
Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.