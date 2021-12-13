SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An off-duty University of California-Berkeley police sergeant fatally shot an armed suspect Sunday morning who was attempting to rob a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant in San Pablo, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Nation's located in the 16300 block of San Pablo Ave.
The off-duty sergeant was dining at the restaurant when the armed suspect entered the restaurant and attempted to rob the cashier. The officer confronted the suspect when he saw the robbery occurring. He fired one shot, wounding the suspect.
The suspect — identified as 29-year-old Amanuel Moreno of Richmond — was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation is continuing. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.