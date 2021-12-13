SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.
Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Geary Street for a report of a shooting.READ MORE: UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning Issued For San Mateo County; Scaffolding Collapses Onto El Camino Real
There, they found a 28-year-old man and 20-year-old woman both injured. The pair was taken to the hospital for their injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators believe the shooter may have been in a vehicle, although police have not released a description of the suspect or their vehicle.READ MORE: Rainbow Spotted Over San Francisco During Break in Atmospheric River Downpour
Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact San Francisco police’s anonymous tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Apple Set To Become World's First $3 Trillion Company