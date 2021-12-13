FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Monday confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat aimed at Fairfield High School students last Friday, according to authorities.

On Friday, Fairfield High School staff learned of a potential threat to the school and students. The tip came from an anonymous source and was immediately reported to Fairfield police. Officers from the Youth Services Unit investigated, but had little to go on. Precautions were put in place for the following school week as the investigation continued.

On Sunday, social media posts about the threat circulated and were forwarded to school administration and the police department. Witnesses were located by authorities who ultimately identified the individual who made the threat.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old male at his residence in Fairfield. While the threats themselves are a felony, the investigation found no credibility to the threat being carried out.

In this case, the smartphone app STOPit was utilized to furnish the original anonymous tip. Applications like STOPit are paramount to open communication and dialogue between students, school staff, and local law enforcement.

Police said the threats created understandable fear and concern throughout the community and noted it is essential to talk to kids about the negative impact that threats of violence have on our schools and community. Additionally, even if there is no intent to carry out the threat, making threats of violence is still a crime.

Police also mentioned the importance of parents monitoring children’s social media accounts and talking with them about coming forward with information like this, rather than simply reposting or sharing it online.

“Reducing harm and preventing tragedy is a community effort,” the Fairfield police press release on the incident said. “In this case, a peaceful outcome would not have been possible without school staff, students, and police working together. We appreciate all those who brought this incident to light.”