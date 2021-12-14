MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A 44-year-old inmate died in San Joaquin County Jail on Sunday, county sheriff’s officials said.
The male inmate, whose name has not been released, had been in custody since Dec. 5 for two misdemeanor warrants and correctional officers found him unresponsive shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in a single-occupant cell.
Life-saving measures failed and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is pending investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
No other details about the case were immediately available.
