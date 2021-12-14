BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A man wearing a medical mask, glasses, hat and gloves robbed a bank in Brentwood on Tuesday, according to Brentwood police.
Police responded around 3:20 p.m., after a report of a robbery at the Fremont Bank located in the 200 block of Sand Creek Road.
Witnesses said a male suspect entered the bank, presented a note to an employee and demanded cash. It is not clear if he was armed.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of task, and entered a light colored sedan that was last seen heading east on Sand Creek Road.
Police were asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at 925 889-7911.