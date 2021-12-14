SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed launched an emergency police intervention in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday, targeting a pipeline of illegal drugs that has been fueling a surge in gun violence and deadly fentanyl overdoses.

The Tenderloin crackdown was just one of four crime fighting initiatives Breed announced at a morning news conference.

The other three were:

Securing emergency police funding for needed resources

Amending our surveillance ordinance so law enforcement can interrupt crime in real time

Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods.

“In recent months we’ve not only seen a number of high-profile incidents of brazen robberies and car break-ins but also street behavior and criminal activity especially in the Tenderloin that has become far too normal and cannot continue to be tolerated,” Breed said at a noon news conference.

“All of our residents, our workers and everyone who visits our city should feel safe no matter what part of town they are in. I know San Francisco is a compassionate city. We are a city that prides ourselves on second chances and rehabilitation. But we’re not a city where anything goes. Our compassion should not be mistaken for weakness or indifference.”

Crime data shows there were 3,375 reports of larceny theft citywide in November – the overwhelming majority of those were car break-ins.

SFPD’s Central District, home to tourist hot spots including Fisherman’s Wharf and Chinatown, sees the highest number of smash-and-grabs.

In fact, last month alone, there were 876 reports – that’s almost 30 a day – compared with 442 last November.

In the Tenderloin alone there were six shootings, 2O drug arrests and 16 assault and batteries in the 50-square block Tenderloin last month.

Breed noted the obvious problems plaguing the Tenderloin plainly visible to anyone walking through the neighborhood, where drug dealers and people selling stolen goods crowding sidewalks sometimes force pedestrians to walk into the streets.

“We need to be aggressive in countering these problems,” she said.

Breed expects opposition to her get tough on crime proposals, but believes they are necessary to return a sense of security to the city.

“To be clear, what I’m proposing today and what I will be proposing in the future will make a lot of people uncomfortable and I don’t care,” she said. “At the end of the day the safety of the people of San Francisco is THE most important thing to me. We are past the point where what we see is even remotely acceptable.”