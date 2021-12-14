SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State star Steph Curry is 23-feet, 9-inches away from NBA history as the Warriors travel to Madison Square Garden Tuesday night to take on the New York Knicks.

After going 5-for-15 from distance in a win over the Indiana Pacers Monday, Curry is just one three away from tying Ray Allen’s NBA career record of 2,973. If he hits two against the Knicks, the record will be his alone.

“I’m enjoying the moment and now you’re knocking on the doorstep, it’s pretty surreal,” he said the Pacers game. “But just trying to let it happen. It’s one thing I’ve learned these last three games, is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you’ll make and enjoy the experience of it because it’s a long time coming.”

Over the last three games, Golden State’s offense has been out of kilter despite having won two of those contests and running their record to 22-5. Fellow Warriors star Draymond Green says he thinks subconsciously the team is trying too hard to set Curry up for the record and will be relieved when the quest is over.

“The relief part, I get what he says, just in terms of the build up and not really knowing what game it is going to be,” Curry said with a chuckle. “It’s been awesome, the home crowd for the Portland game was amazing even though it didn’t happen. Philly was awesome, every three, it was crazy here like that.”

Curry nearly tied the record Tuesday night. With the game knotted at 100-100 and the clock winding down, Green set a screen for Curry, who launched a 3-pointer to win the game. It careened off the rim into the hands of Kevon Looney who dropped it in for the victory.

A loud, collective gasp could be heard from the Pacers home crowd as the ball was in the air.

“The shot looked good,” Curry said. “I fell to the floor and the next thing I know I see Loom come out of scrum with the ball and put it back up.”

Curry knows he’s a marked man and the record won’t come easy.

“I know teams are coming out trying to make sure it doesn’t happen on them,” he said. “Again, I’m just enjoying the moment. You won’t get this ever again in terms of the chase to get over the mountain top. After that it will just be about how far can you push it.”