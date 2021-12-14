SALINAS (BCN) – Evacuation warnings have been lifted as of Tuesday afternoon for parts of Monterey County after being issued because of the concern of debris flows and flooding caused by recent stormy weather, county officials said.
The county on Monday had issued an evacuation order for areas off of River Road, such as Pine Canyon Road, Trimble Hill, Mesa Road, Manzanita Way, Wildwood Way, Redding Drive, Belmont Circle and the southwest end of Berry Drive.
That order was downgraded earlier Tuesday to an evacuation warning, with similar warnings also in effect for Limekiln Road, the 800 block of River Road, and areas in the burn scar from last year’s Dolan Fire. All of those warnings have now been lifted as of Tuesday afternoon, county officials said.
