SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a violent robbery crew have been arrested and charged with hate crimes and other counts related to over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary and theft targeting Asian Americans in the South Bay, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

In the fall of 2021, the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation of “a prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.”

Those arrested were identified as — Anthony Michael Robinson, 24 from Stockton; Cameron Alonzo Moody, 27 from East Palo Alto; Derje Damond Blanks, 23 from San José; Hassani Burleson Ramsey, 24 from Oakland; Clarence Jackson, 21 from East Palo Alto and Malik Short, 22 from Tracy.

Investigators said the men worked in concert between October 2020 and September 2021 to commit the crimes.

During the investigation numerous firearms were recovered, including at least one ghost gun. The suspects were charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney for the criminal incidents as well as hate crime enhancements. Many witnesses came forward and victims provided valuable information that assisted in identifying the suspects.

“I want to thank all of our Department members, as well as the outside agencies, who assisted with this long and complex investigation,” said San José Chief of Police Anthony Mata in a news release. “Thanks to their hard work, there are six less predators targeting members of our community.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators believed the crew may be responsible for many more robberies across the Bay Area.

Anyone with information, or victims of unreported incidents associated to these suspects, is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.