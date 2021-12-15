SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Caltrans will keep Highway 1 closed longer than anticipated to clear rockslides near Big Sur.

Caltrans closed a 44-mile section of the coastal highway Sunday night at the request of the California Highway Patrol, as a major rainstorm swept through the region. At the time, Caltrans officials estimated the roadway might be reopened Tuesday.

But that was before 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours along some of the nearby coastal peaks, according to Caltrans.

The section closed stretches from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, roughly 42 miles north of the county line.

#Highway1 in #MontereyCounty will remain closed between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn to allow for removal and debris from the highway and repairs to a rockfall system at Cow Cliffs. Assessments and updates on closure parameters will be made daily. @PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/F7PjeuzXT7 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 15, 2021

It will remain closed until further notice, Caltrans officials said Tuesday, as crews clear rocks from the highway and repair damage to a rockfall prevention system at Cow Cliffs and to a maintenance station.

No estimate was provided when the roadway will reopen, but Caltrans officials said they will provide daily updates on the repair work.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans District 5 public affairs at (805) 549-3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

