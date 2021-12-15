SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said.

Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning.

The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 3 inches in the coastal ranges, 0.75-1.25 inches in the North Bay valleys, 0.50-1 inch around the Bay Area and 0.25-0.50 elsewhere. The South Bay will likely see lesser amounts.

Winds were expected to pick up ahead of the storm system from the south/southwest gusting up to 35 to 45 mph by Wednesday afternoon/evening. A high surf advisory remained in effect for coastal areas through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Colder overnight and morning temperatures are likely beginning Thursday night/Friday morning, with temperatures in the 30s across the interior and lower 40s near the coast and bay through the weekend. Some interior locations may drop into the upper 20s and may prompt a freeze warning, the weather service said.

In the Sierra, the storm will bring snow showers by Wednesday afternoon with heavier snow expected in the evening and snow showers through Thursday afternoon. Another 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected following a storm system that dumped more than 50 inches of snow over the past 48 hours.