SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left a 21-year-old man injured Tuesday morning, according to police.
Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to the shooting reported in the 700 block of Eddy Street and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect, a man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, remains at large and investigators did not release a more detailed description of him.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.