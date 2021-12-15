SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two men were shot, one fatally, and another was stabbed in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:13 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Eighth and Mission streets and arrived to find two victims, ages 30 and 41, who had been shot. They also found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Police did not say whether they believed the stabbing and shooting were related.

Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene who transported all three victims to the hospital. The 30-year-old succumbed to his injuries there. His name was not immediately available. The other two men are expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators have not released any details about what led to the shooting and stabbing, or any suspect information in the case.

The fatal incident came only 12 hours after Mayor London Breed announced her plan to crack down on crime, particularly in the nearby Tenderloin.

“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end,” she said. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”

Anyone with information on the SoMa incident is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

