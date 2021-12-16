SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There was a new San Francisco Bay Area millionaire Thursday morning after a SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at a San Jose 7-Eleven matched all six numbers.
California Lottery said the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 4270 Senter Road and was worth $11 million. The winning numbers were 8-5-39-19-9 with a Mega Ball of 9.
No one hit five numbers while 29 matched four numbers and the mega number for a payment of $512.
The winner, who has not stepped forward, has the choice to take the $11 million in annuitized payments or a cash value of $7.9 million in a lump sum.
The 7-Eleven receives a bonus of $55,000 for selling that winning ticket.
Winning lottery tickets must be postmarked or received by California Lottery offices within 180 days of the date of the draw.