SONOMA (KPIX 5) – As another storm is making its way through the Bay Area, bringing much-needed rain, businesses in Wine Country are trying to stay positive even as wet weather dampens holiday spending.

Over the weekend, the atmospheric river dumped about 5 inches of rain and Wednesday’s storm is expected to add a couple more. Great news for the drought and the vineyards but not so much for businesses in the area.

The rain and wind whipped through Sonoma Plaza, leaving most of the outdoor parklets empty.

At B&V Whiskey Bar & Grill, owner Codi Binkley said business has been up and down but good overall. He’s banking on a busy week ahead as kids get out of school and families look for a local getaway.

Binkley says, “I think it’s going to be pretty good actually. I think there is a lot of people staying home and everyone wants to come to the Wine Country.”

The rain has had an impact on wineries but most have been able to accommodate their customers. Noah Russell from Viansa says, “We can provide indoor tastings. We can do stuff like that to mitigate that loss in business.”

Sonoma has been a community united to get through the pandemic and they’re confident storms won’t keep people away this holiday season.

Binkley adds, “People have to plan in advance so you can’t really take it back what you already paid for so I think people because other people would be hurting in a sense. So I think people are going hang in there, push on through, exactly like we’ve been doing.”