SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County health officials made an urgent plea for residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine boosters Thursday, as cases of the rapidly spreading omicron variant are rising.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s public health director, made a dire prediction about the weeks ahead as the variant spreads and cases rise.

“When I look around the corner ahead, what I see is a deluge of omicron. What I see is perhaps one of the most challenging moments we have yet in the pandemic,” Cody said at a news conference Thursday. “And I think it’s challenging because, it’s not what we’re expecting. We’ve all come to learn to live with COVID over the last two years and we’re all a little bit tired.”

Cody said there are now 10 cases of the variant, one week after confirming the county’s first case. The variant has also been found in all four wastewater treatment plants in the county, while it was found only in one treatment plant a week ago.

Among the cases, four were unvaccinated people. Five of the cases were among those who were vaccinated but did not receive their booster shot, while the remaining case had the third dose but did not reach full immunity.

Cody also predicted the variant, first discovered about a month ago, would take hold in the United States just as it has in Europe. While the county boasts a high vaccination rate, Cody urged booster shots as other highly-vaccinated communities abroad are also dealing with rapidly rising cases.

“Norway and Denmark, for example, are highly vaccinated just as we are here in Santa Clara County, and they both have seen explosive growth of omicron,” she said.

Officials said only 44% of eligible residents in Santa Clara County have yet to receive the booster shot, which includes 250,000 residents age 50 and over.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s testing officer, said “Two shots are not enough anymore,” referring to the two-shot regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Along with booster shots, officials urged other tips to slow the spread including the wearing of masks indoors, particularly in crowded settings.

With the holidays looming, officials urge to keep gatherings small and say gathering outdoors is safer. Testing is also recommended, particularly when interacting with the elderly or immunocompromised, along with before and after travel.