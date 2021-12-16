COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Downed trees and power lines shut down State Highway 9 in the Ben Lomond area of Santa Cruz County Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP initially received a report shortly after 3:20 a.m. about the trees and power lines down on the highway near Glen Arbor Road.

Highway 9 remained closed four hours later and there was no estimate yet for when the roadway will reopen.

This story will be updated.

