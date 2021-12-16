SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – After a man robbed a Chase Bank in Santa Rosa, he escaped the scene on foot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The Santa Rosa Police Department reported that two tellers were the only people inside the bank at 2245 Mendocino Avenue, when a man entered at about 4:50 p.m. and demanded money.
Police said the tellers described the man as "a white male adult of smaller stature, wearing a blue-hooded sweater pulled up around his head, black pants and a mask covering the lower part of his face."
One bank teller provided an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then fled on foot in an unknown direction from the bank.
The suspect did not display a weapon, police said. The robbery was under investigation by the Violent Crimes Detective Division of the Santa Rosa Police Department.
