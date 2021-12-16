NAPA (BCN) – A Napa man was sentenced to 690 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping two underaged family members for years, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced on Wednesday.

39-year-old Samuel Cereda was arrested in September 2019 after a Napa County student told a school counselor that she was abused by him between 2017 and 2019. Upon further investigation, the Napa Police Department found another case of Cereda sexually abusing a family member in San Bernardino County between 2009 and 2011. The girls were 8 and 13-years-old at the time, according to police records.

In late October, a Napa jury found 39-year-old Samuel Cereda guilty of 50 counts involving child rape.

The victims, now 16 and 20 years old, also received $825,000 in damages.

Napa County Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur prosecuted the case. She said the survivor’s strength to come forward is what brought justice to this predator, and she hopes this sentence finds them both peace.

“These unspeakable and horrific acts should absolutely keep this man incarcerated for the rest of his life. He will never have the opportunity to harm another child again,” Dziadur said in a statement. “At a time in this State when the needs of survivors seem to be secondary to those of their abusers, the Napa County DA’s Office continues to recognize the need for accountability and justice for all. ”

