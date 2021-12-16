SAN JOSE (BCN) – A 69-year-old man charged with making criminal threats at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority committee meeting last week is being held on $350,000 bail, according to a VTA spokesperson.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge set the bail for Roland LeBrun, who was recorded on video last Thursday making threats during a virtual hearing while speaking to VTA employees and members of the Policy Advisory Committee, said Stacey Hendler Ross, a VTA spokesperson. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested LeBrun on Tuesday.

Should LeBrun bail himself out of jail, he will be subject to house arrest, Hendler said. LeBrun would also be ordered to stay more than 300 yards away from VTA facilities and he cannot attend in-person or virtual VTA meetings. He also cannot be in possession of guns or ammunition.

“We are glad to see the court take this situation as seriously as we do,” said VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot. “Especially in light of the tragic attack on our light rail facility in May, this kind of behavior from anyone is reprehensible.”

LeBrun is set to appear again Dec. 28 in Santa Clara County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing.

