SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police arrested one of the drivers in a fatal collision Thursday who officers said was fleeing another accident.

Around 3:24 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a two-car collision near the area of Senter Road and Wool Creek Drive. Officers arrived to find a 2005 BMW had crashed into a 2016 Toyota Prius, and the Prius driver needed medical attention. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

She was the 56th fatal collision and the 58th victim of 2021.

Investigating the scene, officers learned that the BMW driver was involved with a non-injury accident nearby and that she possibly fled the scene before colliding with the Prius. Officers arrested her, booking her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony hit-and-run.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office plans to release the identity of the victim after they confirm her identity and notify her next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation was asked to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.