MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County judge sentenced a brother and sister this week following their convictions for defrauding the state of more than $17,000 in unemployment benefits.
Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced 29-year-old Daniel Lee Rosbach, of Salinas, to five years and four months in state prison, and his sister Heather Louise Rosbach, 34, of Castroville, to felony probation.
The siblings were convicted of multiple felonies, including conspiracy and making fraudulent claims in unemployment insurance applications.
Daniel was incarcerated in Monterey County Jail at the time of the applicable time periods and unavailable for work and therefore ineligible for benefits, so Heather submitted the applications on his behalf, according to a news release from the office of Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.
The case followed an investigation begun after reports of widespread fraud involving inmates at the jail applying for and receiving unemployment benefits.