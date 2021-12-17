OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are seeking public assistance locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers said Friday evening that the girl, Kyla Peterson, is considered at-risk because of her age.
Peterson was last seen at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Coolidge Avenue. Her family said she is in good physical condition, but has mental health challenges and may be in a crisis.
She is described as Black, weighing 100 pounds, 5’2″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Peterson was wearing a blue coat and baggy jeans.
Police said the girl is known to frequent the following areas where she rides her skateboard: Dimond Park, Bret Harte Middle School, Laurel Elementary School, Rockridge BART Station and teh Montclair neighborhood.
Anyone with information about Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed