SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A San Jose business owner who shut his doors for good amid the rise in smash-and-grabs isn’t letting that rob him of his holiday spirit.

Danny Ryan, who owns Kickz Inc., is giving back to the community despite closing his brick-and-mortar shop. He’s holding his 7th annual toy drive at the store at 3242 Stevens Creek Blvd. in San Jose, Thursday, Dec. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ryan decided a couple weeks ago that he would permanently close his apparel store to prevent him and his employees from becoming the next retail robbery victims. The Bay Area has seen a significant rise in smash-and-grabs and stores at malls just blocks from Kickz Inc. have been hit, including Valley Fair and Santana Row.

RELATED: San Jose Retailer Shutters Store in Response to Smash-and-Grab Crime Wave

Ryan said his decision was proactive, adding that he wanted to keep his employees safe.

But Ryan said he’s not going anywhere and will continue to give back to the community, especially to the youth.

He has already collected hundreds of toys and said he’s prepared to hand out toys for any kid who shows up at Kickz Inc. next Thursday.

“When you see all the smiles on the kids’ faces — that’s what the holidays are about,” Ryan said. “For us, we’ve been on both sides of the fence. When you see these kids come out — and it could just be a little doll or basketball or race car — and they’re really excited, it’s a blessing to be able to provide that for the kids.”

Ryan says food will be served and there will be a visit from Santa Claus.