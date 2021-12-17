MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A Millbrae teen was arrested for alleged social media threats against a school, as districts across the country are on alert about posts threatening violence on campuses.

Deputies with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a post threatening violence at a school on Thursday. The campus in question was described as a “local” school, but deputies did not release the school’s name.

During an investigation, detectives identified a person of interest. The investigation led to a home in Millbrae, where a 16-year-old male was arrested.

Deputies said there are no additional immediate threats to public safety in connection with this incident.

The arrest comes as districts in the Bay Area and nationwide are on high alert due to the threats circulating online, largely on TikTok. At least one campus, Gilroy High School, has canceled classes on Friday.

TikTok released a statement via Twitter saying “we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

Deputies urge parents to have conversations with their children surrounding school safety and threats of violence.

“When it comes to safety, especially the safety of our youth, we can never be too careful,” said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. “If you see something, say something and notify law enforcement immediately.”