OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted homicide suspect who shot a man on International Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Paul Chambers said the shooting occurred just before 8:45 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. The victim is listed in critical condition at a local hospital as of Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday morning to find the victim, an Oakland resident, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.

If you see the suspect, please call 911. Do not approach him.

Anyone with info about this case can call Homicide Section 510 238-3821 pic.twitter.com/sjo2S558A5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 19, 2021

Police have released surveillance video and photographs in the hope that someone will recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or by calling the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

