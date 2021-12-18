SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A group of six to eight men entered the Macy’s store at Oakridge Mall early Saturday evening, but their robbery attempt was thwarted by the store’s loss prevention team and arriving San Jose police officers.
Authorities said the suspects physically assaulted a female Macy's employee, causing minor to moderate injuries. The men fled as San Jose officers were arriving.
The incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. as the store was filled with holiday shoppers.
A male juvenile and an adult female were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the theft and robbery suspects. At this time, their relationship to the suspects was unknown.
This is an active police investigation. There were no further details released.