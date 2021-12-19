PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The Pleasanton City Council will make smoking inside townhomes, condominiums and buildings with three or more attached units illegal on Tuesday.

The council unanimously approved the idea at its Dec. 7 meeting and will officially adopt the ordinance on its consent calendar Tuesday.

One of the goals of the council’s stated work plan is restricting smoking for multi-family ownership residences to address health impacts of secondhand smoke. The move will add a new chapter to the city’s municipal code, applying to both rentals and owner-occupied units.

The restrictions will include no smoking in indoor and outdoor common areas, such as hallways, lobbies, community rooms, playgrounds, or parking lots. The ban would extend into private outdoor spaces such as decks, patios, and balconies, where secondhand smoke can drift and affect others.

The ban won’t apply to indoor attached homes with separate ventilation systems.

Similar bans are in place in other Tri-Valley cities. The ban will go into effect July 1, 2022.

The Pleasanton City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday and can be seen at http://tri-valleytv.org and http://youtube.com/user/TheCityofPleasanton

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed