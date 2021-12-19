SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The state has granted $5.8 million each to park projects focused on environmental justice for residents of the Bayview and Western Addition neighborhoods, according to a news release from the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

The new funding for the projects — for India Basin Shoreline Park and the Buchanan Street Mall renovation — was included in the governor’s $584.3 million “Outdoors for All” initiative.

India Basin, which broke ground June 17, 2020, is currently in its first phase and involves the restoration of a critical tidal marsh and wildlife habitat.

Here the funding will go toward building two adventure nature playgrounds for toddlers and older children, featuring slides, swings and climbing structures. It will also go toward bike and pedestrian pathways, a restroom, stairs, irrigation, lighting and landscaping throughout the park.

The Buchanan Street Mall stretches five consecutive blocks between Eddy and Grove streets.

The funding will be used here to improve the two blocks between Eddy Street and Golden Gate Avenue, including a new exercise path, event plaza and a memory walk highlighting the history of the neighborhood. In addition, the funds will go toward new walkways, a gathering area, a multi-use half court, lighting, two new play areas, an outdoor fitness area, a community garden with bioswales and public art with interpretive areas.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.

