SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have issued a shelter-in-place order as authorities investigate a possible shooting at the Westfield Oakridge Mall, according to authorities.

The incident at the crowded shopping mall in the South Bay happened when the facility was full of shoppers looking for Christmas presents just days before the holiday.

The San Jose Police Department media relations Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m., saying that units were at the scene of the reported shooting at the mall on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.

The initial report of the shooting came it at around 5:45 p.m., according to authorities.

Video showed a massive police response including a SWAT team at the mall with officers surrounding the area. San Jose Fire units and ambulances were also seen in the mall parking lot. Mall patrons were asked to shelter in place during the incident.

Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot. Officers are working their into the mall. Shelter in place if you can. Updates here when available. pic.twitter.com/bw7MGsxkfs — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 21, 2021

A short time later, police confirmed that one person had been shot. Authorities did not provide any further details regarding the shooting or the victim’s condition.

There were reports on social media that the movie screenings happening at the mall movie theater were stopped and patrons were asked to leave.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. that the incident does not “appear to involve an active shooter.”

Update: the Oakridge shooting does NOT appear to involve an active shooter. There is one injured victim, but shooting has not continued, according to the latest report. Many @SanJosePD are on the scene, and are working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 21, 2021

Anyone in the area is advised to shelter in place, though as of 6:42 p.m., people could be seen leaving the mall.

However, police tweeted some clarification at about 7 p.m., stating that “initial updates of a victim in the mall that was shot have not been substantiated.”

During an 8 p.m. update, police confirmed that the scene was still active and that officers had found evidence that a shooting took place, but they still have not been able to locate either a shooter or a victim.

Officers were continuing the process of clearing the mall while searching for both for a suspect and victim. Police confirmed the scene has not yet been secured and that authorities were conducting a systematic search of the property.

Police also said they would be setting up a reunification center at the Home Depot parking lot across the street on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road so family members could find anyone they had been separated from.

For those still sheltering in place, San Jose police said officers are still clearing locations at the mall, but noted that the process would take some time. Mall workers and patrons were asked to stay where they are for officers.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.