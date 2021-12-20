HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS SF) – A strong earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast Monday afternoon, triggering the ShakeAlert system.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck at 12:10 p.m. Officials said the epicenter is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 44 miles southwest of Eureka and about 25 miles west of Petrolia, the closest community to the epicenter.
The earthquake prompted the activation of the ShakeAlert system to phones along the Redwood Coast.
Visitors to the USGS website from across Northern California reported feeling the earthquake, including some in the Bay Area, along with residents in Lake and Mendocino counties.
Officials said there should be no tsunami resulting from this earthquake. Damage reported from the earthquake has been minor.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.