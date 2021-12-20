ANTIOCH (BCN) — Police in Antioch were investigating a man’s death early Monday as a potential hit-and-run collision, according to a news release from the Antioch Police Department.
Officers responded to a 12:13 a.m. report from a citizen who found a man down in the middle of the street in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 40-year-old man with major injuries.
Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died of his injuries.
Police believe the man had been struck by a vehicle and said there are no suspects and no description yet of any vehicle involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778- 2441. People may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
