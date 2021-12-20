OAKLAND (CBS Sports) — The Oakland Athletics had to search for a new manager this offseason for the first time since 2011, as long-time manager Bob Melvin was hired away by the San Diego Padres in October.
The replacement will be former A’s player Mark Kotsay, confirms CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden. Kotsay, 46, started coaching in 2015 as the Padres’ hitting coach. He took over as A’s bench coach (MLB’s version of a top assistant) for the 2016 season and also since served as quality control coach and third-base coach in Oakland.
Taking over as manager is a promotion from within, so the A’s will have continuity in the dugout, even if Melvin is missed.