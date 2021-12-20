SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in San Jose Monday morning.
San Jose police said the crash happened in the area of eastbound McKee Road and Interstate Highway 680 at around 7 a.m.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Police said both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation.
Eastbound McKee Rd was closed at Jackson Ave. It was the city's 58th fatal collision and 60th victim of 2021, along with the 23rd pedestrian fatality of the year.