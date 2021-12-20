SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco announced on Monday they arrested two Stockton men last week after catching them with stolen merchandise.

On Dec. 12, officers patrolling the 1700 block of Sunnydale saw three people exit a park vehicle and, on the ground nearby, several clothing tags and hangers.

As the officers approached the vehicle, they noticed several plastic bags with clothes inside.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspects fled the scene. Officers, however, were able to detain one suspect and apprehended a second after a brief foot chase, according to police.

A search of the suspect vehicle led to officers discovering nearly 100 items of clothing, many of which still had the store security sensors still attached. The items recovered included clothing from the brands Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Ralph Lauren, police said.

Officers arrested the two suspects, identified as Stockton residents Darrel Brookins, 20, and Fredi Arriaga-Rendon, 22, on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. In addition, Arriaga-Rendon was also arrested for parole violation while Brookins was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to police.



